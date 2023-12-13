Eklund scores late in 3rd, Sharks end Jets’ 4-game winning streak

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 15:09 of the third when Mikael Granlund set the forward up for a slap shot from the right circle on the power play. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Sharks (9-17-3), who have won three of their past four games.

Brenden Dillon scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets (16-9-2), who had a four-game winning streak end.

Justin Bailey put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 9:17 of the first period when Mike Hoffman set him up for a shot from the point. It was Bailey's first goal with the Sharks, who recalled the forward from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Nov. 27.

Dillon tied it 1-1 at 16:09 with a wrist shot from the blue line.

The Jets were 0-for-5 on the power play.