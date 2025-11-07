Jets at Sharks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (9-4-0) at SHARKS (5-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

Nyquist is on the trip and the forward skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Perfetti took part in the morning skate but the forward is not yet ready to make his season debut. ... The Sharks placed Misa on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is considered week to week. ... Ostapchuk was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday but the forward won't play. ... Reaves will return to the lineup after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Eklund took part in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game.

