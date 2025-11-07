Jets at Sharks projected lineups

JETS (9-4-0) at SHARKS (5-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report
Nyquist is on the trip and the forward skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate but is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Perfetti took part in the morning skate but the forward is not yet ready to make his season debut. ... The Sharks placed Misa on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is considered week to week. ... Ostapchuk was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday but the forward won't play. ... Reaves will return to the lineup after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Eklund took part in the morning skate but the forward will miss a third straight game.