Karlsson scores twice, Penguins defeat Jets in shootout

Defenseman ties game in 3rd period; Lambert has goal, assist for Winnipeg

Jets at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Erik Karlsson’s second goal of the game tied it with 7:15 left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 5-4 in a shootout against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Karlsson made it 4-4 with his fifth goal in three games, a wrist shot off a drop pass from Bryan Rust, who had two assists in his 700th NHL game. Karlsson has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 11 games this month.  

Egor Chinakhov had a goal and an assist, and Parker Wotherspoon had two assists for the Penguins (35-18-16), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games after winning for the second time in 12 games that have gone to a shootout. Arturs Silovs made 21 saves. 

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout for Pittsburgh. Silovs made saves against Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist.

Brad Lambert had a goal and an assist, Neal Pionk scored in his return from missing 23 games with an undisclosed injury and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (28-29-12), who have lost three straight (0-1-2).

Pittsburgh scored on two of its first three shots.

Chinakhov put it ahead 1-0 at 1:06, cutting above Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the slot for a wrist shot and his 100th NHL point.

Rakell made it 2-0 at 2:02, tapping in a backhand pass from Rust just above the crease.

Morgan Barron cut it to 2-1 at 3:50, when his shot off a rebound from Lambert was blocked by Karlsson and fluttered in as both he and Karlsson slid into Silovs. It was upheld after the Penguins challenged for goalie interference.

Cole Koepke tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 6:10 of the second period, going forehand to backhand off a pass from Adam Lowry on a 2-on-1.

Karlsson put Pittsburgh back in front 3-2 at 15:22 with a shot through traffic from the right face-off circle.

Pionk tied it 3-3 at 4:04 of the third when his shot from the point went in off the post.

Mark Scheifele seemed to give the Jets a lead at 4:39 with another shot in off the post, but the Penguins challenged and it was determined Alex Iafallo used a high stick to move the puck.

Lambert then gave Winnipeg a 4-3 lead at 8:36 with his second NHL goal, collecting a loose puck in the neutral zone and driving to the high slot for a wrist shot.

Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea left with an upper-body injury sustained on a hit from Lowry in the second. 

Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg exited at 2:57 of overtime after taking a puck to the face.

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