Jets at Penguins projected lineups

JETS (28-29-11) at PENGUINS (34-18-16)
1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Ville Koivunen, Jack St. Ivany, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Caleb Jones (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body)
Status report
Six skaters participated in an optional practice for the Jets on Friday. ... Girard could return from missing five games with an upper-body injury; he worked on a defense pair with Letang during practice Friday.