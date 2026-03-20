Jets at Penguins projected lineups

JETS (28-29-11) at PENGUINS (34-18-16)

1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Ville Koivunen, Jack St. Ivany, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Caleb Jones (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body)

Status report

Six skaters participated in an optional practice for the Jets on Friday. ... Girard could return from missing five games with an upper-body injury; he worked on a defense pair with Letang during practice Friday.