Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ PIT – 4:39 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Winnipeg

Explanation:
The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Alex Iafallo made contact with the puck with a high stick above the normal height of his shoulders with 15:25 remaining in the first period (4:35 elapsed time) before Mark Scheifele’s goal. Since there should have been a stoppage as a result of the high stick, and the puck did not leave the attacking zone between that play and the goal, the goal was disallowed. The decision was made in accordance with Rules 38.10 (Coach’s Challenge) and 80.1 (High-Sticking the Puck).

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