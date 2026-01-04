Chabot scores twice, Senators hand Jets 9th straight loss

Stutzle extends point streak to 12 for Ottawa; Connor has 2 points for Winnipeg

Jets at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Thomas Chabot scored twice for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson each scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for the Senators (20-15-5), who have won two straight after losing three in a row (0-2-1).

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist, and Adam Lowry scored for the Winnipeg Jets (15-21-4), who lost 6-5 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and are 0-6-3 in their past nine. Connor Hellebuyck, who is 1-5-3 in his past nine starts since returning from a knee injury on Dec. 13, made 23 saves.

Lowry gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 12:08 of the first period. Connor knocked down a pass from Drake Batherson and banked the puck off the boards to Lowry in the neutral zone, where he collected it and went forehand-backhand through Merilainen's pads on a breakaway.

Chabot tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 15:03, taking a Brady Tkachuck pass from below the goal line and burying a wrist shot from the high slot.

Chabot scored his second at 5:56 to make it 2-1 when he lifted a rebound from the left face-off circle over a sprawling Hellebuyck.

Batherson extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:50, using Shane Pinto as a screen and scoring with a wrist shot off a no-look pass from Tim Stutzle.

Stutzle's assist extended his point streak to 12 games (19 points; eight goals, 11 assists).

The Jets cut the deficit to 3-2 at 10:10 of the third period. Dylan Demelo’s point shot rang off the crossbar and landed the stick of Connor, who tapped it into an open net.

Giroux handcuffed Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from just inside the right circle to for the 4-2 final at 15:28.

