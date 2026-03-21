Jets at Rangers projected lineups

JETS (28-29-12) at RANGERS (28-33-8)
12 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Koepke
Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Connor Mackey -- Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Juuso Parssinen, Drew Fortescue
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)
Status report
Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. No other lineup changes are expected for Winnipeg. ... The Rangers signed Fortescue to a three-year entry-level contract Saturday after the defenseman completed his junior season at Boston College. ... Quick is day to day; the goalie left practice early Saturday; Garand was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Shesterkin. ... Laba, a forward, and Vaakanainen, a defenseman, each is week to week after being injured during a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.