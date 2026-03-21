Jets at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (28-29-12) at RANGERS (28-33-8)

12 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Koepke

Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Taylor Raddysh

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Adam Edstrom -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Connor Mackey -- Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Juuso Parssinen, Drew Fortescue

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Noah Laba (lower body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)

Status report

Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. No other lineup changes are expected for Winnipeg. ... The Rangers signed Fortescue to a three-year entry-level contract Saturday after the defenseman completed his junior season at Boston College. ... Quick is day to day; the goalie left practice early Saturday; Garand was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Shesterkin. ... Laba, a forward, and Vaakanainen, a defenseman, each is week to week after being injured during a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

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