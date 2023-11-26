Jets at Predators

JETS (12-5-2) at PREDATORS (9-10-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg – Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood – Juuso Parssinen – Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Liam Foudy
Cole Smith – Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh – Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney – Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Status report
Dillon did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. Stanley, a defenseman, will pair with Pionk if Dillon can’t play. Vilardi, a forward, took part in the morning skate. … Schenn participated in the morning skate and Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a chance the defenseman could play. Schenn has missed 18 games with a lower-body injury.