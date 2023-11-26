Latest News

Jets at Predators

JETS (12-5-2) at PREDATORS (9-10-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg – Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood – Juuso Parssinen – Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Liam Foudy

Cole Smith – Michael McCarron – Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh – Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney – Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report

Dillon did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. Stanley, a defenseman, will pair with Pionk if Dillon can’t play. Vilardi, a forward, took part in the morning skate. … Schenn participated in the morning skate and Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a chance the defenseman could play. Schenn has missed 18 games with a lower-body injury.