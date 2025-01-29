Connor scores twice, lifts Jets past Canadiens for 4th straight win

Mark Scheifele also scored, and Gabriel Vilardi had two assists for the Jets (35-14-3), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for the Canadiens (24-21-5), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time since going 0-5-1 from Oct. 29-Nov. 9.

Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the first period. He snapped a one-timer past Hellebuyck’s glove from the left face-off circle on Nick Suzuki’s pass from behind the net.

Connor tied it 1-1 at 15:36 when he got to a rebound of Dylan DeMelo’s initial shot from the left point and scored on a wrist shot past Montembeault stick side.

Outshot 15-7 in the first, Winnipeg had a 13-3 shooting advantage in the second period.

Scheifele put the Jets up 2-1 at 10:44. He drove to the net from the left corner to put Vilardi’s return pass from behind the net between Montembeault’s legs.

Connor’s second goal of the game extended it to 3-1 with two seconds remaining in the period. He snapped a one-timer over Montembeault’s left shoulder on a centering pass from David Gustafsson, who won a puck battle with Kaiden Guhle behind the net to retrieve Connor’s dump-in.

Rasmus Kupari scored into an empty net with 1:45 remaining in the third period for the 4-1 final.

Guhle left the game 5:38 into the third after an awkward fall into the boards. He had to be helped to the dressing room and did not return.