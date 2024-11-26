Hellebuyck makes 43 saves, Jets defeat Wild

Alex Iafallo scored twice, and Neal Pionk had two assists for the Jets (18-4-0), who have won three of their past four.

Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (13-4-4), who have lost two in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

Middleton gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 8:37 of the first period when he one-timed a rebound from the left side.

Iafallo responded to tie it 1-1 at 10:30 with a low backhand from the left face-off circle.

Minnesota outshot Winnipeg 22-7 in the first period.

Nino Niederreiter put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 12:05 of the second period. Joel Eriksson Ek passed ahead to Middleton for an odd-man rush, but Middleton fanned on the close-range shot, resulting in a Winnipeg rush. Niederreiter then took a pass from Pionk before going forehand to backhand and scoring with a high backhand.

Iafallo extended the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 13:18 of the third period with his second of the game, tipping a Pionk point shot. It was Iafallo’s 100th NHL goal.

Adam Lowry scored into an empty net at 18:57 for the 4-1 final.