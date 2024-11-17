Panthers score 5, Bobrovsky makes 27 saves in shutout win against Jets

Barkov had a goal and two assists, Reinhart had three assists, and Gustav Forsling had two assists for the Panthers (12-5-1), who had lost consecutive games to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and Thursday.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (15-3-0), who have lost consecutive games after the best start to a season in NHL history (15 wins in 16 games).

Mackie Samoskevich gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 14:59 of the first period, redirecting Forsling’s shot through traffic in front of the net.

Florida scored three goals in the second period to take a commanding 4-0 lead into the third.

Nate Schmidt, who spent the past three seasons with the Jets, made it 2-0 at 2:07 when he put in a rebound off Sam Bennett’s shot.

Evan Rodrigues pushed it to 3-0 at 12:21, finishing off a rebound in front of the net.

Barkov scored short-handed, tucking in a backhand at the top of the crease off a 2-on-1 rush to make it 4-0.

Dmitry Kulikov tapped in a centering pass from Barkov for the 5-0 final at 3:23 of the third period.