Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 

Jets at Panthers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (11-5-2) at PANTHERS (12-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Dmitry Kulikov, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

Coach Rick Bowness will return for Winnipeg after taking a leave to care for his wife, Judy, who had seizure Oct. 22. … Vilardi was in a regular jersey for the morning skate with Bowness saying the center could return against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. He has been out since sustaining a knee injury Oct. 17. … Barkov will return after he missed the previous two games with a knee injury. … Balinskis will be back in lineup after missing the previous three games with Kulikov being scratched for the first time this season.