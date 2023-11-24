Jets at Panthers

JETS (11-5-2) at PANTHERS (12-6-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Dmitry Kulikov, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)
Status report
Coach Rick Bowness will return for Winnipeg after taking a leave to care for his wife, Judy, who had seizure Oct. 22. … Vilardi was in a regular jersey for the morning skate with Bowness saying the center could return against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. He has been out since sustaining a knee injury Oct. 17. … Barkov will return after he missed the previous two games with a knee injury. … Balinskis will be back in lineup after missing the previous three games with Kulikov being scratched for the first time this season.