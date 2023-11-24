Jets at Panthers

JETS (11-5-2) at PANTHERS (12-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Dmitry Kulikov, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Status report

Coach Rick Bowness will return for Winnipeg after taking a leave to care for his wife, Judy, who had seizure Oct. 22. … Vilardi was in a regular jersey for the morning skate with Bowness saying the center could return against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. He has been out since sustaining a knee injury Oct. 17. … Barkov will return after he missed the previous two games with a knee injury. … Balinskis will be back in lineup after missing the previous three games with Kulikov being scratched for the first time this season.