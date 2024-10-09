Jets at Oilers

JETS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Conner -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak -- Travis Dermott
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Matt Savoie, Troy Stecher, Cameron Wright
Injured: None
Status report
Hellebuyck was away from the Jets for two days for personal reasons, but will start. ... In Oilers camp on a professional tryout before being signed to a contract Tuesday, Dermott will make his Edmonton debut on the third defense pair with Kulak in place of Stecher. ... Jeff Skinner, who also will play his first game with the Oilers, will start the game next to Draisaitl, but is expected to bounce between second- and third-line left wing throughout the game ... Stuart Skinner will make his first opening-night start in his three seasons in Edmonton.