Jets at Oilers

JETS (0-0-0) at OILERS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Conner -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- Travis Dermott

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Matt Savoie, Troy Stecher, Cameron Wright

Injured: None

Status report

Hellebuyck was away from the Jets for two days for personal reasons, but will start. ... In Oilers camp on a professional tryout before being signed to a contract Tuesday, Dermott will make his Edmonton debut on the third defense pair with Kulak in place of Stecher. ... Jeff Skinner, who also will play his first game with the Oilers, will start the game next to Draisaitl, but is expected to bounce between second- and third-line left wing throughout the game ... Stuart Skinner will make his first opening-night start in his three seasons in Edmonton.