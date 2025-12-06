Jets at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (14-12-1) at OILERS (12-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson

Thomas Milic

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn

Injured: Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Hadyn Fleury (concussion protocol)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar – David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... Clattenberg was not on the ice for the Oilers’ morning skate; he received stitches over his eye from a high-stick during a 9-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. He’ll be replaced at forward by Tomasek.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wiesblatt out 8-10 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

NHL Status Report: Hedman expected back for Lightning against Islanders

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ducks end Capitals' 6-game winning streak with shootout win

Sergachev, Stenlund help Mammoth hand Canucks 4th straight loss

Rantanen has goal, 2 assists, Stars top Sharks to extend point streak to 9

Mounsey 'put everything on the line' on way to U.S. Hall of Fame

NHL On Tap: Caufield seeks to extend point streak when Canadiens visit Maple Leafs

NHL Status Report: Luostarinen could return for Panthers against Blue Jackets 

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hand Devils 2nd straight shutout loss

Connor extends goal streak to 4, Jets defeat Sabres

McAvoy 'healing really good' for Bruins after facial surgery