Jets at Oilers projected lineups

JETS (14-12-1) at OILERS (12-11-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson
Thomas Milic
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn
Injured: Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Hadyn Fleury (concussion protocol)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar – David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... Clattenberg was not on the ice for the Oilers’ morning skate; he received stitches over his eye from a high-stick during a 9-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. He’ll be replaced at forward by Tomasek.