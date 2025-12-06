Jets at Oilers projected lineups

JETS (14-12-1) at OILERS (12-11-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson

Thomas Milic

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Luke Schenn

Injured: Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Hadyn Fleury (concussion protocol)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar – David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... Clattenberg was not on the ice for the Oilers’ morning skate; he received stitches over his eye from a high-stick during a 9-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. He’ll be replaced at forward by Tomasek.