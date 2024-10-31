Connor’s goal, 2 assists help Jets rebound, defeat Red Wings

Playing against his hometown team, Connor moved to 502 points (252 goals, 250 assists) in 541 NHL games. He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in a 10-game point streak, extending the longest season-opening run in franchise history.

Neal Pionk scored twice, Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to help Winnipeg (9-1-0) bounce back from 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each had two assists for Detroit (4-5-1), which lost its third in a row. Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer off a saucer pass from Connor, who reached his milestone with the assist.

Pionk made it 2-0 at 4:02 by knocking in a rebound in the slot.

Connor increased the lead to 3-0 at 15:44, getting behind the Red Wings defense and putting a backhand around Lyon’s left skate on a give-and-go with Vilardi. It was his ninth goal of the season.

Dylan Larkin cut it to 3-1 on the man-advantage at 8:13 of the second period, and Alex DeBrincat pulled Detroit within 3-2 with a power-play goal of his own at 17:40, scoring with a tip of Raymond’s shot.

The Jets pushed the lead to 4-2 at 10 seconds of the third period. Nino Niederreiter flipped the puck toward the front of the net, where it bounced off Lyon’s stick and went in off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot in the crease.

Pionk scored his second of the game on the power play to make it 5-2 at 7:19.

Colin Miller scored at 10:25 for the 6-2 final, beating Lyon from the top of the slot with a wrist shot high to the glove side.