Jets at Red Wings projected lineups

JETS (15-18-4) at RED WINGS (23-14-3)
6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel juggled his lineup during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, moving Toews to the second line and Namestnikov to the fourth line. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Detroit reassigned forward John Leonard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.