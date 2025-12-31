Jets at Red Wings projected lineups

JETS (15-18-4) at RED WINGS (23-14-3)

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel juggled his lineup during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, moving Toews to the second line and Namestnikov to the fourth line. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Detroit reassigned forward John Leonard to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.