Marchment gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Stars edge Jets

Marchment gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with 7:37 remaining on a backhand from the slot. He was spotted behind the Winnipeg defense by Thomas Harley and sprung for a breakaway, then spun away from a Josh Morrissey backcheck to get the shot off.

“He kind of caught up to me there at the end, and I just tried to protect it as long as I could and get a good shot off. Luckily it went in,” Marchment said. “I was trying to go [top corner] but sometimes it doesn’t work like that. Happy it did.”

Said Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel: “With the schedule like it is, you know it’s a mental mistake and we let a guy get in behind us kind of like the other night in Las Vegas (4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday). We got beat on a rush situation and it’s tough. We’re in a grind right here. The heavy part of the schedule, it doesn’t get any easier.

“We’re happy with the compete and the battle and certainly, 1-1 game going up to seven minutes left into the third period. We have to find the ways to make the difference there and we just didn’t.”