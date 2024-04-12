Brossoit stops 24, Jets blank Stars to move into 2nd in Central Division

Winnipeg, which tied the Colorado Avalanche in points at 104, owns the tiebreaker.

The shutout was Brossoit’s third of the season and sixth in the NHL.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and David Gustafsson scored for the Jets (49-24-6), who have won five in a row after losing six straight.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (50-21-9), who had won 10 of their past 11. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak Oettinger.

Ehlers gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 14:51 of the first period when he knocked in a rebound shot five-hole from the slot.

Gustafsson extended it to 2-0 at 9:20 of the second period, deflecting a Dylan Samberg shot inside the blue line above the right face-off circle.

Scheifele scored into an empty net at 17:39 of the third period for the 3-0 final.