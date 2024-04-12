DALLAS -- Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets moved into second place in the Central Division with a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Brossoit stops 24, Jets blank Stars to move into 2nd in Central Division
Scheifele, Ehlers score for Winnipeg, which gets 5th victory in row; Dallas had won 10 of 11
Winnipeg, which tied the Colorado Avalanche in points at 104, owns the tiebreaker.
The shutout was Brossoit’s third of the season and sixth in the NHL.
Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and David Gustafsson scored for the Jets (49-24-6), who have won five in a row after losing six straight.
Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (50-21-9), who had won 10 of their past 11. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak Oettinger.
Ehlers gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 14:51 of the first period when he knocked in a rebound shot five-hole from the slot.
Gustafsson extended it to 2-0 at 9:20 of the second period, deflecting a Dylan Samberg shot inside the blue line above the right face-off circle.
Scheifele scored into an empty net at 17:39 of the third period for the 3-0 final.