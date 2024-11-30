Jets at Stars projected lineups

JETS (18-6-0) at STARS (14-8-0)

4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Nikolaj Ehlers

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Logan Stankoven (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional practice Saturday. … Ehlers was not ruled out to play Sunday by Jets coach Scott Arniel after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. ... The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Stankoven is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game but could be available to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

