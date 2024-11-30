Jets at Stars projected lineups

JETS (18-6-0) at STARS (14-8-0)
4:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Nikolaj Ehlers
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Logan Stankoven (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional practice Saturday. … Ehlers was not ruled out to play Sunday by Jets coach Scott Arniel after leaving in the second period of a 4-3 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. ... The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Stankoven is day to day; the forward will miss his second straight game but could be available to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.