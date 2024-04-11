Jets at Stars

JETS (48-24-6) at STARS (50-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

David Gustafsson -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Niederreiter participated in the Jets morning skate Thursday but the forward will miss his fourth straight game; there could be an update Friday on a timeline for the forward's return, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ... Brossoit will make his first start since making 25 saves in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. ... Oettinger will make his ninth start in 11 games.

