Jets at Stars

JETS (48-24-6) at STARS (50-20-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
David Gustafsson -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
Niederreiter participated in the Jets morning skate Thursday but the forward will miss his fourth straight game; there could be an update Friday on a timeline for the forward's return, Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ... Brossoit will make his first start since making 25 saves in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. ... Oettinger will make his ninth start in 11 games.