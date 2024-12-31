Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

JETS (27-10-1) at AVALANCHE (22-15-0)
8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Coghlan -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Jonathan Drouin -- Ross Colton -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Juuso Parsinen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
The Jets did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. … Appleton, a center, is week to week. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Tuesday, ... Drouin will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Ivan, a center, could be week to week. ... Parsinen will make his Colorado debut after being acquired in a trade with Nashville on Saturday.