Jets at Avalanche projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (27-10-1) at AVALANCHE (22-15-0)

8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Coghlan -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin -- Ross Colton -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Juuso Parsinen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Jets did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. … Appleton, a center, is week to week. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Tuesday, ... Drouin will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Ivan, a center, could be week to week. ... Parsinen will make his Colorado debut after being acquired in a trade with Nashville on Saturday.

