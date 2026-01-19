Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

JETS (19-22-6) at BLACKHAWKS (19-22-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Status report

The game marks the return of Toews to Chicago, where he played from 2007-23. … The Jets will go with the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Burakovsky will be a game-time decision for the Blackhawks. The forward is dealing with illness and a family situation. … Nazar has been practicing, but the forward will not play. He will miss his 14th consecutive game, but could be an option to play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Teravainen, a forward, will miss his third straight game.