Jarvis' hat trick leads Hurricanes past Jets

Gostisbehere, Svechnikov each has two assists for Carolina; Milic makes 30 saves in debut for Winnipeg

Jets at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis scored a hat trick, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Jordan Martinook and Alexander Nikishin also scored, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists for the Hurricanes (15-7-2), who had lost two in a row. Brandon Bussi made 12 saves for Carolina.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (12-11-0), who have lost four in a row. Thomas Milic made 30 saves in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 16:06 of the first period. Gostisbehere took a drop pass from Sebastian Aho and skated below the left face-off circle before sending a pass to Jarvis, who scored on a snap shot from inside the left hash marks.

Winnipeg capitalized on a turnover to tie the game 1-1 at 10:41 of the second period. Gabe Vilardi intercepted Svechnikov’s pass inside the Carolina offensive blue line and sent Scheifele in for a breakaway goal.

Martinook took Mark Jankowski’s pass from along the goal line and scored on a snap shot from above the right face-off dot for a 2-1 lead at 11:52 of the third period.

Jarvis scored on a quick release snap shot from the right hash marks off a pass from K’Andre Miller to make it 3-1 at 12:39.

Jarvis made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal on a backhand from the left-side boards with 1:03 remaining to complete the hat trick, and Nikishin scored on a one-timer from the left point to for the 5-1 final 40 seconds later.

Latest News

Flyers recover to defeat Islanders in shootout

Cooley makes 37 saves for Flames in win against Panthers

Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

Allen makes 42 saves, Devils shut out Sabres for 3rd straight win

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Wallstedt, Wild end Avalanche 10-game winning streak in shootout

Askarov makes 32 saves in Sharks win against Canucks

Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights for 3rd straight win

Chychrun scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Maple Leafs

Kraken attends Torrent’s inaugural home opener 

Matheson signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Canadiens

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out 6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee White shows up at Red Wings game

Panarin has 4 points, Rangers top Bruins in Thanksgiving Showdown

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rangers defenseman Fox spearheading father-in-law's fight with ALS 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 28 