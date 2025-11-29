Jarvis' hat trick leads Hurricanes past Jets

Jordan Martinook and Alexander Nikishin also scored, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists for the Hurricanes (15-7-2), who had lost two in a row. Brandon Bussi made 12 saves for Carolina.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (12-11-0), who have lost four in a row. Thomas Milic made 30 saves in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 16:06 of the first period. Gostisbehere took a drop pass from Sebastian Aho and skated below the left face-off circle before sending a pass to Jarvis, who scored on a snap shot from inside the left hash marks.

Winnipeg capitalized on a turnover to tie the game 1-1 at 10:41 of the second period. Gabe Vilardi intercepted Svechnikov’s pass inside the Carolina offensive blue line and sent Scheifele in for a breakaway goal.

Martinook took Mark Jankowski’s pass from along the goal line and scored on a snap shot from above the right face-off dot for a 2-1 lead at 11:52 of the third period.

Jarvis scored on a quick release snap shot from the right hash marks off a pass from K’Andre Miller to make it 3-1 at 12:39.

Jarvis made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal on a backhand from the left-side boards with 1:03 remaining to complete the hat trick, and Nikishin scored on a one-timer from the left point to for the 5-1 final 40 seconds later.