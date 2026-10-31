Jets at Hurricanes projected lineups

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JETS (4-7-3) at HURRICANES (11-2-2)

1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Gabriel Vilardi -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Alex Iafallo -- Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry 

Kyle Connor -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer 

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson

Stuart Skinner 

Nico Daws

Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Brad Lambert

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis 

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)

Status report

The Jets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. … The Hurricanes are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

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