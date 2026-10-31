Jets at Hurricanes projected lineups

JETS (4-7-3) at HURRICANES (11-2-2)
1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Gabriel Vilardi -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti
Alex Iafallo -- Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry
Kyle Connor -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tyrel Bauer
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Brad Lambert
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)
Status report
The Jets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. … The Hurricanes are expected to use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.