Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ BUF – 17:36 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Buffalo

Explanation: Video review determined Buffalo’s Beck Malenstyn impaired Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”