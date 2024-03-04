Jets rally in 3rd period again, surge past Sabres

Cole Perfetti backhanded the puck into the neutral zone, where Barron collected it and skated to the right circle to put the Jets in front 3-2 at 13:55.

“We were stuck out in our zone for quite a while,” Barron said. “Eventually it went out Cole’s side and he made a really nice play to just get it by their [defense] and kind of some space opened up. I didn’t really have the steam left to kind of burn the guy wide. I just pulled up and let one go.”

The Jets scored four straight goals to rally in the third period for the second straight day. They scored five straight in the third to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Saturday.

“There's a lot of fight in this group,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “Again, the third periods in the three games are totally different. We weren't that happy in Dallas (a 4-1 loss) but we knew yesterday afternoon in Carolina we were playing well. Stay with it. And the same as tonight. I know we were down 2-1 but we were playing really well. We were playing fast, we were creating turnovers, we were creating chances. Just stay in the fight.”