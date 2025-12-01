Jets at Sabres projected lineups

JETS (13-11-0) at SABRES (10-11-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Elias Salomonsson, Cole Koepke
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Pionk participated in the morning skate wearing a regular practice jersey, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. … Norris will return after missing 25 games with an upper-body injury sustained in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9; Buffalo will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. … Kesselring has started skating on his own, coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman has been out since he was injured Nov. 17.