Jets at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (13-11-0) at SABRES (10-11-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Elias Salomonsson, Cole Koepke

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Pionk participated in the morning skate wearing a regular practice jersey, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. … Norris will return after missing 25 games with an upper-body injury sustained in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9; Buffalo will need to make a roster move to activate him from injured reserve. … Kesselring has started skating on his own, coach Lindy Ruff said. The defenseman has been out since he was injured Nov. 17.

