Jets at Bruins projected lineups

JETS (28-28-11) at BRUINS (37-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Status report
Pionk skated in a regular jersey for the first time since aggravating his injury, but the defenseman is expected to miss his 23rd straight game. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... Reichel will make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Eyssimont, a forward, will come out.