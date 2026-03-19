Jets at Bruins projected lineups

JETS (28-28-11) at BRUINS (37-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: None

Status report

Pionk skated in a regular jersey for the first time since aggravating his injury, but the defenseman is expected to miss his 23rd straight game. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. ... Reichel will make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Eyssimont, a forward, will come out.