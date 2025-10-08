O'Ree's 'powerful contribution' to hockey celebrated ahead of his 90th birthday

SAN DIEGO -- Willie O'Ree gave an unassuming answer when asked about his hockey legacy.

"I just opened the door," he said.

O'Ree, the NHL's first Black player, was honored Tuesday by some of the players who followed him through that door, along with fans, friends and family at a celebration ahead of his 90th birthday on Oct. 15.

The San Diego Gulls, his former minor league team and now the Anaheim Ducks' American Hockey League affiliate, hosted the "Night to Celebrate a Legend" at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero atop the city's Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The event, sponsored through a grant from the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, featured a panel moderated by "NHL on TNT" analyst and retired NHL forward Anson Carter followed by an outdoor showing of "Willie," the 2019 autobiographical documentary that follows O'Ree from his Fredericton, New Brunswick upbringing to his 2018 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"I think it's always important to remember the people that came before you," Carter, a PIC member, said before the event. "We talk about the Wayne Gretzkys of the world, the Bobby Orrs, and Ken Dryden, who passed away. I think it's important for us to highlight Willie's contributions to the game of hockey, not just on the ice but off the ice, too.

"Because it's a powerful contribution that he made to our game," said Carter, who played 674 regular-season games with the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. "Not only as a Hockey Hall of Famer, but just that inspiration he's provided to players like myself. That just adds more motivation for us to do the work, continue to pick up the baton or hockey stick that Willie passed along to try to make the game as inclusive as possible."

The San Diego Gulls Foundation gave O'Ree a gold-plated hockey stick inscribed with the phrase he's repeated to inspire more than 130,000 boys and girls in 39 grassroots hockey programs in North America as part of the NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative: "If you think you can, you can. If you think you can't, you're right".