Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that nominations are open for the eighth annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society. Fans are encouraged to nominate their community hero now at **NHL.com/OReeAward**.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award honors former NHL forward Willie O'Ree. On this day on Jan. 18, 1958, he became the first Black player to compete in the League when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins. For more than two decades O’Ree has been a force for inclusion, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills, and share the values of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

NHL partners Hyundai and Discover return as presenting sponsors for the Award in Canada and the U.S., respectively. There will be two Award winners, one in the U.S. and one in Canada. Thanks to generous support from the NHL’s partners, each Award winner will receive a $25,000 prize to donate to a charity of their choice.

“As a third time sponsor of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, Hyundai Canada recognizes individuals who consistently make a positive impact and advance the sport of hockey in their community,” says Christine Smith, director of marketing of Hyundai Auto Canada. “Willie O’Ree’s extraordinary demonstration of courage amidst unparalleled challenges transformed the sport of hockey. This award spotlights individuals who exemplify Willie's dedication and spirit in enhancing their communities, warranting this recognition. Hyundai Canada looks forward to learning more about these outstanding individuals throughout the nomination process.”

“As part of our decade long partnership with the NHL, we are proud to continue presenting this award as it reflects our shared commitment of supporting our communities. The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award highlights the transformative power of hockey and recognizes individuals who inspire others through their remarkable efforts to make the game more accessible while creating a lasting, positive change," said Jennifer Murillo, Chief Marketing Officer at Discover.

“O’Ree has long been a role model and inspiration for generations of hockey players and community leaders at all levels of the game,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “Each season, the NHL receives a growing number of nominations. The stories of local trailblazers and pioneers who, like O’Ree, use hockey to make their communities more vibrant, continues to inspire us. We look forward to sharing their stories of resilience, and aid in their journey to make hockey more accessible for future generations.”

The candidates will be narrowed down to six finalists, a top three in the U.S. and a top three in Canada, who will be announced in May 2025. Public voting will then begin to determine one U.S. Award winner and one Canadian Award winner, who will be announced in June 2025. The Award winners will each receive a $25,000 prize, to be donated to a charity of their choice. The four remaining finalists will each receive a $5,000 prize, to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Nominations are open until Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, **click here**.