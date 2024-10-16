O'Ree 'overwhelmed' by surprise party to celebrate 89th birthday

Willie O’Ree went to a hockey practice on Wednesday and a party broke out.

O’Ree thought he was going watch the San Diego Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks’ American Hockey League affiliate, work out at the city’s Pechanga Arena, unaware that the team, the NHL and the Player Inclusion Coalition had planned a surprise to celebrate the 89th birthday of the League’s first Black player.

“It’s been a great morning,” said O’Ree, whose birthday was on Tuesday. “I was so overwhelmed.”

So were the San Diego players and coaches who listened intently as O’Ree held court in the locker room and told hockey stories.

“Just looking around the room as Willie is talking, I’m staring at 25 young hockey players, all with smiles on their faces just soaking in every word that he’s sharing with us,” San Diego coach Matt McIlvane said. “I don’t know how many round of applauses we had during the moments he was talking, but the guys were just so appreciative of everything he had to share.”

And O’Ree was appreciative of the gifts he received, particularly a custom fedora personalized with his name and Gulls No. 20 in team colors on the inside.