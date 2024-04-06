O’Ree inspiring youth players during his Skills Weekend in Anaheim

NHL’s first Black player, ‘international star’  center of attention at Ducks-Kraken game

Willie O'Ree Skills Weekend 1

© D.J. Harris

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ANAHEIM -- Xavier Williams was all smiles as he posed with living history.

Willie O’Ree entered the suite at Honda Center Friday night during the Anaheim Ducks-Seattle Kraken game and players from the Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend flocked around the NHL’s first Black player. 

“He’s an international star,” said Xavier, a 13-year-old forward for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation & Education. “It’s fun meeting Willie.”

And it was fun for O’Ree to meet the more than two dozen players from NHL Hockey is for Everyone programs who traveled from across the United States and Canada to participate in the skills weekend at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena, the Ducks’ practice facility.

“It’s very exciting, I’ll see them again tomorrow,” O’Ree said.

The 88-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer will preside over the final on-ice session for the skills weekend on Saturday. The players will also hear a panel discussion featuring J.T. Brown, a retired NHL forward who is a television analyst for the Seattle Kraken, and Blake Bolden, a former professional women’s player who is a pro scout and Growth and Inclusion specialist for the Los Angeles Kings.

But it was O’Ree who was the center of attention on Friday at the end of a busy day for the players, who competed in skills contests and scrimmaged before going to the game at Honda Center.

“He’s the first Black NHL player and very inspiring to me,” said Aubrey Lang, who plays for Mosaic Hockey Collective in Minnesota’s Twin Cities area. “It’s been an honor to be here and meet him.”

Duck goalie John Gibson, who didn’t dress for the game Friday, stopped by the suite where O’Ree and the skills players and took in the moment.

“These are special moments that capture Willie’s legacy in growing hockey in North America,” Gibson said. “These kids bring wide-eyed enthusiasm to these weekends that define what hockey is all about.”

Willie O’Ree Skills weekend meeting1

© William Douglas

Hockey is for Everyone was introduced in 1998 and has 26 organizations serving 8,000 participants. The programs reduce the barriers to hockey for kids from economically underserved households by providing low-cost or free opportunities for youth to play hockey.

O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted for the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958, at the Montreal Forum.

The Fredericton, New Brunswick, native played 45 NHL games during parts of two seasons (1957-58, 1960-61) and had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) despite being legally blind in his right eye, the result of an injury sustained while playing junior hockey.

He was named NHL diversity ambassador in 1998 and helped establish 39 grassroots hockey programs and inspired more than 130,000 boys and girls to play the sport.

The Bruins retired O’Ree’s No. 22 on Jan. 18, 2022, during a ceremony at TD Garden. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law on Jan. 31, 2022, to award O’Ree the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress.

Willie O'Ree Skills Weekend 5

© D.J. Harris

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

‘Puck Cancer’ charity game features Blues, NHL alumni, country music stars

Oilers clinch playoff berth after rough start to season 

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon, McDavid edge closer to Kucherov for Art Ross lead

Stanley Cup Playoffs buzz: East wild-card race, third in Pacific up for grabs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Edvinsson learning on job while helping Red Wings during playoff push

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 6 

NHL Morning Skate for April 6

Coyotes score 6 straight, rally from down 3 in 3rd to stun Golden Knights

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Wright has 2 goals, assist for Kraken in win against Ducks

Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Hurricanes rally to hand Capitals 5th loss in row

Sabres top Flyers, gain on them in East wild-card race

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Goodrow scores twice, Rangers edge Red Wings to maintain Metro lead