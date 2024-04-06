O’Ree inspiring youth players during his Skills Weekend in Anaheim

ANAHEIM -- Xavier Williams was all smiles as he posed with living history.

Willie O’Ree entered the suite at Honda Center Friday night during the Anaheim Ducks-Seattle Kraken game and players from the Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend flocked around the NHL’s first Black player.

“He’s an international star,” said Xavier, a 13-year-old forward for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation & Education. “It’s fun meeting Willie.”

And it was fun for O’Ree to meet the more than two dozen players from NHL Hockey is for Everyone programs who traveled from across the United States and Canada to participate in the skills weekend at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena, the Ducks’ practice facility.

“It’s very exciting, I’ll see them again tomorrow,” O’Ree said.