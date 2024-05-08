O'Ree finalist spotlight: Mark Burgin

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Hyundai executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada. Today, a look at one of three Canada finalists, Mark Burgin:

Mark Burgin had an epiphany somewhere between helping coach his children, volunteering on hockey boards and opening his home to players and teams whenever they needed it.

"I've been coaching and mentoring quite a while, you name the sport, I've coached it," Burgin said. "I've been in sport my whole life. If I could formalize something, I could get more people involved who actually believed in what I was doing to help more kids."

Two years ago, Burgin established Diversity Athletics Society, a nonprofit aimed at keeping youth involved in hockey and other sports despite financial obstacles and to promote diversity and inclusion.

"It's just providing mentorship, guidance, introductory grassroots to the sport, support, a place for kids to ask questions," Burgin said. "For me, it's an opportunity to provide education on things we just don't know, things we want to learn, things we want to know, how do we coexist, how do we treat other people in this sport."

Burgin's work made him one of three finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in Canada. The winner, who will be named in June, will receive a $25,000 prize to be donated to the charity of their choice, with the other two finalists each receiving a $5,000 prize donated to a charity of their choice.