O'Ree finalist spotlight: Allen Hierlihy

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Hyundai executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada. Today, a look at one of three Canada finalists, Allen Hierlihy:

Allen and Denise Hierlihy had resigned themselves to a world without hockey for their son.

Stand-up hockey was not working out for Dylan, who lost his left leg below the knee, his right foot and part of his right hand at nine months old because of bacterial meningitis. For Allen, who grew up in a hockey family, started skating when he was four, played and coached hockey with his dad for two decades, and dreamed of putting his son in the sport, this was something to get used to.

One day, while doing therapeutic horseback riding with Dylan when he was around 5 or 6 years old, another family suggested they try sledge hockey. The family had never heard of the sport.

Immediately, it felt right. As Allen said, "We were all hooked."

"We saw that it was like a hockey family," Denise said. "There are stand-up hockey teams that you hear them say, 'This is our hockey family, these are our hockey friends.' We thought, 'OK, we won't have that, but that's OK. We'll find other things.' And we did try other things, but something about sledge hockey was exactly what we were hoping for."

Allen was not content to merely place his son in the sport and watch from the sidelines. He started by pushing him, as needed. And then, when he wasn't required to push anymore, Allen (and Denise) dove into the sport from other angles, making it their passion. It's why Allen Hierlihy was named a finalist for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society.

"When he is at the arena with the kids and even the older hockey players, it's just what he was meant to do," Denise said. "His light shines brighter."

Allen has become the heart of the Hamilton District Sledge Hockey Association over the past eight years, coaching and recruiting players and doing publicity, fundraising and fixing sleds, and organizing tournaments for the three teams within the association, from beginners on up.