Cuylle finding home with Rangers, Trocheck family during rookie season

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Will Cuylle is living rent-free in Vincent Trocheck's house this season.

Cuylle, the New York Rangers rookie forward, plays with Trocheck's kids, a lot of mini sticks hockey with 5-year-old Leo, but he doesn't have to cook or do chores like take out the trash or bring the recycling to the curb. He doesn't have to cut his landlord a check every month either.

"I'm easy-going," Trocheck said, laughing. "You've got to tell him that."

Cuylle is cool with it. In fact, his living situation has been a perfect fit for the 22-year-old from Toronto, the Rangers and, yes, the Trochecks of Harrison, New York, too.

"I just think if it's not broken don't fix it," Cuylle said. "I like how things are going right now. It's working for me."

Cuylle's game has been working all season.

He has played in all 57 games and has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists). He started the season on the fourth line but has been primarily on the third line for a while, playing left wing with center Jonny Brodzinski and right wing Kaapo Kakko, bringing his old-school physical style to a line that has been hunting pucks and playing in the offensive zone.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (38-16-3), who are riding a season-long nine-game winning streak, will need that line to be good again when they play the third-place Philadelphia Flyers (30-20-7) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360).

"I think he's done a good job with just being consistent with his game," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Cuylle. "He's been good offensively. He's been good and quiet defensively. There hasn't been a lot that's popped up with him. He's pretty smart playing the game."

Cuylle started the season living in a hotel in White Plains, New York, not far from the Rangers practice facility. At first, he wasn't sure he'd make the team, so finding a place to live outside the hotel wasn't a priority.

Trocheck took note of Cuylle's living situation, particularly after the rookie made the opening-night lineup.

"Staying in that crappy hotel in White Plains, I told him if you ever wanted to come over or even stay with us it's an open door," Trocheck said. "I know how crappy it can be being by yourself and living out of a suitcase."

Trocheck did it his rookie season with the Florida Panthers, but at least there he said he had other players doing the same thing.

Cuylle would have been on his own like he was last season, when he was a first-year pro playing in Hartford of the American Hockey League. He got through it then by spending a lot of time at Brodzinski's house, playing with his kids, including Lucy, who recently turned 4.

"My daughter loves him," Brodzinski said. "He's her favorite player."

Not long after the season began the Rangers told Cuylle to get his own place, or, in other words, get out of the hotel. He already was living with Trocheck at the time.

"He was like, 'If you'd rather stay here it's up to you. You're welcome to stay here,'" Cuylle said. "He's an easy guy to get along with, great family."

Cuylle is very present in the Trocheck house.

His room is right next to the master bedroom. He does have his own bathroom.

"I'm not making him share a bathroom with my 5-year-old," Trocheck said. "The bedrooms in my house have bathrooms in them so he has got his own. Small closet, though, but he doesn't have much of a wardrobe."

There are many games of mini sticks with Leo. Cuylle is at every family dinner, which happen whenever the Rangers are home and they do not have a game.

"We're in hockey mode 95 percent of the time so he's doing things to get prepared for games, but he's good with the kids," Trocheck said. "The kids love him and he hangs out with them as much as he can. Family dinners, everyone is included. It's a good situation."

Trocheck said his wife, Hillary, was on board with Cuylle living with them right away.

"She understood that as an older veteran on the team it's the right thing to do so she was cool with it," Trocheck said. "The older guys when I was younger always taught me to be helpful to the young guys and I carried that with me.

"I always remember a few things Brad Boyes taught me about being a leader, making sure the young guys don't pay for anything and that they're always included. It's something not necessarily guys were giving me advice on but things you pick up on."

Trocheck recalled Aaron Ekblad living with Willie Mitchell when the Panthers defenseman was a rookie. It stuck with him.

"I always thought that was admirable of Willie to do that," Trocheck said. "'Ek' learned a lot from him and it went a long way."

Ekblad was 18 when he lived with Mitchell. Cuylle is 22. It's different, but there still are benefits outside of a roof over his head, food on the table and company instead of living alone.

Hockey always is on in the house and they will watch games together, mostly as two guys just sitting back and relaxing to take in a game, but occasionally talking about what they see, what happened and why.

They often drive to practices and games together.

Trocheck said he regularly gives Cuylle advice when they're at the rink, but he doesn't force it when they're at home because, as he said, "he's got enough coaches."

"He seems like a real mature kid and I think 'Troch' is a really good person to hang your hat next to and spend time with," Laviolette said. "You're with somebody all the time who is a really good professional in Trocheck, who I think is a real good leader and veteran player. He's got somebody giving him guidance along the way."

Most importantly, the Trochecks opening their home to Cuylle this season has made life easier on the Rangers rookie.

He wants to live in New York City eventually, maybe as soon as next season, but for now there's no reason to change a good situation.

Plus, think of all the money he's saving not having to pay rent.

"It's just nice," Cuylle said. "One less thing to worry about."

