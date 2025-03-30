Kraken miss playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons; injuries, defense to blame

Daccord’s emergence in goal, talented young core offer hope for future

SEA obit Grubauer Beniers

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The Seattle Kraken failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Kraken (31-37-6) were eliminated from playoff contention with the St. Louis Blues’ 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday.

Seattle has failed to qualify in three of its four seasons since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2021-22.

The Kraken reached the playoffs in 2022-23, their second season, and defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the Western Conference First Round before losing to the Dallas Stars in seven games.

Seattle was hoping to build on its playoff success but has since taken steps back, tying for fifth place in the Pacific Division last season and sitting seventh this season.

Here is a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Kraken and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Michael Eyssimont, F; John Hayden, F; Cale Fleury, D; Josh Mahura, D.

Potential restricted free agents: Kaapo Kakko, F; Tye Kartye, F; Ryker Evans, D.

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 7

What went wrong

Defensive issues: The Kraken have had difficulty keeping the puck out of their net this season; only the Chicago Blackhawks (264) and San Jose Sharks (270), two rebuilding teams, have conceded more goals than Seattle (242) in the Western Conference. The Kraken are allowing 3.23 goals per game, putting a lot of pressure on their offense to overcome defensive deficiencies, and have a minus-19 goal differential. Goalie Philipp Grubauer struggled; he’s 7-16-1 with a 3.59 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in 24 starts and was placed on waivers Jan. 29. There were times where Grubauer did not have a lot of help in front of him, but his numbers dropped significantly from last season, when he was 14-16-2 with a 2.85 GAA, .899 save percentage and two shutouts in 36 games (34 starts).

Injuries: Seattle has 105 man-games lost to injuries. The most significant was to captain Jordan Eberle, who sustained a pelvic injury Nov. 14 and missed 40 games. Eberle had surgery and went through a lengthy rehabilitation process to get back into the lineup. His offense was missed, and the Kraken were unable to fill the void. Seattle also was without center Yanni Gourde for 26 games; he missed 22 after having surgery for a sports hernia, three with a lower-body injury and another for undisclosed reasons before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-team deal also involving the Detroit Red Wings on March 5. Defenseman Vince Dunn was another key player to miss extended time this season, out 20 games with an upper-body injury.

Not-so-special teams: Seattle’s power play has not been much of a threat, converting at 19.2 percent through 74 games and ranking 23rd in the NHL. Eberle has one power-play goal in 34 games this season. The penalty kill has also struggled, ranking 22nd in the League with a success rate of 76.5 percent.

Reasons for optimism

Young talent: Led by forward Matty Beniers, the 2023 Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year, the Kraken have a number of young, talented players capable of making big impacts in upcoming seasons. The 22-year-old has been unable to match the offensive totals of his rookie season, when he had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games, but continues to develop his all-around game. Beniers, along with forwards Jani Nyman, 20, Shane Wright, 21, Kaapo Kakko, 24, Eeli Tolvanen, 25, and defenseman Ryker Evans, 23, form a solid, young core. If Seattle can build around them, they should be able to flip the script and eventually challenge for a playoff spot.

EDM@SEA: Beniers whips it past Pickard to stretch the Kraken's lead

In Daccord they trust: The Kraken have found a reliable starting goalie in Joey Daccord, who has taken over the role from Grubauer the past two seasons. Daccord is 24-20-5 with a 2.72 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 51 games (49 starts). The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million average annual value) Oct. 9, beginning next season. Selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from the Ottawa Senators, Daccord was given time to develop in the American Hockey League, and it appears that investment is paying off.

More help on the way: Following in the footsteps of Beniers could be forward Berkly Catton, who had another outstanding season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League. The 19-year-old, selected by the Kraken with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and had 109 points (38 goals, 71 assists) in 57 games this season, following up his even better numbers last season (116 points; 54 goals, 62 assists in 68 games). The center is capable of making the jump to the NHL next season; he played for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and has all the tools to be an offensive difference-maker in the NHL.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Seguin ‘looks good’ during skate with Stars

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Sabres, 6 away from mark

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 30

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Draisaitl scores twice to pass 50 goals, OT winner lifts Oilers past Flames

Michkov scores twice again for Flyers in victory against Sabres

Draisaitl becomes 1st in NHL to score 50 goals this season for Oilers

Stars clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Kraken

Rangers ease past Sharks, move into 2nd Eastern Conference wild card

‘Playing outdoors was everything’ to Duff growing up

Talbot makes 20 saves, Red Wings hold off Bruins

Tavares scores 2 more, Maple Leafs top Kings to take lead in Atlantic

Ullmark makes 29 saves, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Smith breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights top Predators for 6th straight win

Hischier scores hat trick, Devils defeat Wild

NHL Buzz: Draisaitl returns for Oilers against Flames