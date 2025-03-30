Kraken miss playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons; injuries, defense to blame

The Seattle Kraken failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Kraken (31-37-6) were eliminated from playoff contention with the St. Louis Blues’ 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday.

Seattle has failed to qualify in three of its four seasons since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2021-22.

The Kraken reached the playoffs in 2022-23, their second season, and defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the Western Conference First Round before losing to the Dallas Stars in seven games.

Seattle was hoping to build on its playoff success but has since taken steps back, tying for fifth place in the Pacific Division last season and sitting seventh this season.

Here is a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Kraken and why things could be better next season.