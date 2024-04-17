Red Wings improve, but miss playoffs for 8th straight season 

The Detroit Red Wings failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

The Red Wings (41-32-9) were eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday. Detroit and Washington each finished with 91 points, but the Capitals earned the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with the tiebreaker (36-27 in regulation wins).

After making the playoffs for 25 straight seasons from 1990-91 through 2005-06, winning the Cup in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, Detroit has set a team record for consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, surpassing seven straight from 1970-71 through 1976-77.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2023-24 season for the Red Wings and why things could be better next season: