Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN)

The Bruins are an absolute tear right now with a 9-0-1 record following a 3-2 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. They're actually off to a better start this season than last, when they set NHL single-season records for wins (65) and points (135). They've allowed the fewest goals per game in the NHL (1.60) and have the top-ranked penalty kill (97.4 percent). It's impressive how they're able to do this after losing centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement and still finding pieces and players to fit in seamlessly. There's been no real letdown in any aspect of their game.

The Red Wings (6-4-1) won five of their first six but have gone 1-3-1 since. The special teams were solid out of the gate, but have trailed off some, and they need to rediscover success in those areas again. However, the defense pair of Moritz Seider (10 points; one goal, nine assists) and Jake Walman (five points; two goals, three assists) has been impressive. I think the coaching staff and the players will not let this snowball the way it has in seasons past. The top line of Alex DeBrincat (13 points; nine goals, four assists), Dylan Larkin (15 points; four goals, 11 assists) and Lucas Raymond (eight points; three goals, five assists) have carried them. This will be a tough test for Detroit, which lost 4-1 at Boston on Oct. 28.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

There doesn’t need much to be said to hype this one up. The Avalanche (7-2-0) stumbled with two straight shutout losses before a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday but still enter as one of the top teams in the League. It's not their offense or goalie I'm concerned with, but defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram each missed practice time this week with injuries and may not be available. It would be a difficult task against a high-powered opponent without two of their best players on the back end.

The Golden Knights (10-0-1) have everything working for them. Center William Karlsson has an eight-game point streak (11 points; four goals, seven assists) and can tie the Vegas record for longest point streak (co-held by Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch) if he gets one in this game. Of the 22 skaters to play a game for the Golden Knights this season, 18 have scored at least one goal. And goalies Adin Hill (5-0-1, 2.11 goals-against average, .923 save percentage in six starts) and Logan Thompson (5-0-0, 2.16 GAA, .932 save percentage in five starts) each has been stellar. There is no team in the NHL playing better right now.

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

I'm really looking forward to seeing center Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, face off against cener Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Hughes had a League career-high 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists in 78 games) last season and leads the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists in nine games) this season. Bedard leads the Blackhawks with four goals and is tied for the team lead with six points. Chicago (3-6-0), which lost 8-1 at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, plays the second half of a back-to-back in this one after hosting the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Blackhawks definitely have been more competitive so far this season.

The Devils (6-2-1) will be playing their third game in four days and in addition to Hughes, forwards Jesper Bratt (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) and Tyler Toffoli (11 points; seven goals, four assists), have also gotten off to quick starts. I'm looking forward to seeing how the New Jersey Devils power play fares; it ranks first in the NHL (44.7 percent). The Devils were undone by their goaltending in the second round of the playoffs last season, but their offense has been so good this season, the last line of defense has not been an issue. Still, Vitek Vanecek (5-2-0, 3.21 GAA, .893 save percentage in seven games) and Akira Schmid (1-0-1, 4.07 GAA, .863 save percentage in three games) hopefully can improve their numbers.