Capitals at Canucks projected lineups

CAPITALS (33-10-5) at CANUCKS (20-17-10)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body), Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Suspended: Tyler Myers

Status report

Lindgren will start consecutive games for the first time this season after making 22 saves in a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10. … Pettersson the defenseman is making his NHL debut for the Canucks. … Sherwood, a forward, will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Joshua, a forward, will miss his 10th straight game but skated with teammates for the first time Saturday morning and coach Rick Tocchet said he could return in one of the following two games.