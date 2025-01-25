Capitals at Canucks projected lineups

CAPITALS (33-10-5) at CANUCKS (20-17-10)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Carson Soucy
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body), Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Suspended: Tyler Myers
Status report
Lindgren will start consecutive games for the first time this season after making 22 saves in a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10. … Pettersson the defenseman is making his NHL debut for the Canucks. … Sherwood, a forward, will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in the second period of a 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Joshua, a forward, will miss his 10th straight game but skated with teammates for the first time Saturday morning and coach Rick Tocchet said he could return in one of the following two games.