Capitals unveil 'Celebrating Black History' specialty jersey

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Tarik El-Bashir witnessed a first in his 20-plus years covering the Washington Capitals.

“I'm not sure I ever expected to see kente cloth on the Capitals jersey,” said El-Bashir, a hockey analyst on Washington’s Monumental Sports Network and a contributor to the “NHL on TNT.” “But I’ve got to say, this is pretty amazing.”

The Capitals unveiled their “Celebrating Black History” jersey at their practice facility on Wednesday and hosted a panel discussion about pathways to hockey as well as a skate for a group of students, faculty and staff from Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington.

The front of the gray jersey features the Capitals’ primary logo. The letter “t,” which depicts a hockey stick, is adorned with a kente pattern.

The colors of the three stars -- red, yellow and green -- above the “Capitals” script represent the unity of the Pan-African flag.

The numbers on the back of the jersey and sleeves also feature kente patterns, a nod to Black history and the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities.