Capitals at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CAPITALS (17-6-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (16-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz

Nikita Grebenkin -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Marshal Rifai, Alex Nylander

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals will use the same 18 skaters as they did in their 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday... McCabe, who will miss his third straight game, skated at an optional workout on Thursday and at morning skate on Friday. Coach Craig Berube said that he is "going in the right direction" but that he is not ready to play.