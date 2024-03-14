Capitals at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (30-25-9) at KRAKEN (28-24-12)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Ethan Bear -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kailer Yamamoto -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is expected to start for the seventh time in eight games. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Daccord will make his third start in four games. ... Dunn has been participating in full during practice this week but the defenseman is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

