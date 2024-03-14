Capitals at Kraken

CAPITALS (30-25-9) at KRAKEN (28-24-12)
10 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- T.J. Oshie
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Ethan Bear -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Kailer Yamamoto -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is expected to start for the seventh time in eight games. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Daccord will make his third start in four games. ... Dunn has been participating in full during practice this week but the defenseman is expected to miss his fourth straight game.