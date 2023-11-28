Kunin breaks tie in 3rd period, Sharks defeat Capitals

SAN JOSE -- Luke Kunin broke a tie in the third period, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals at SAP Center on Monday.
Kunin scored on a power play at 12:48 of the third period, one-timing a feed in the right circle from Justin Bailey for the 2-1 final. It was his fifth goal of the season.
"It wasn't our best game by any means, but we found a way to win and keep that good feeling going," Kunin said. "So, hopefully we can build off of some things and keep that good feeling going into the road trip."
Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (5-15-2), who have won two straight and have a three-game point streak. They begin a six-game road trip Thursday at the Boston Bruins.
"We've been scratching and clawing here over the past three weeks and I'm really proud of our guys," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "They're showing some characteristics that you need if you're going to have a successful season."
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for the Capitals (10-6-2), who opened a five-game road trip. They have one goal in their past two games.
"It's a broken record," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "It felt eerily similar to the start of the year. We're just not able to make that last play or find that last goal to be able to break through."
Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the first period, scoring on a rebound after Kuemper made a save on his initial attempt from the right circle.
Zetterlund matched his NHL career high in goals (six in 67 games last season). He had six shots.
"We're so happy for him, really," Quinn said of Zetterlund. "He's such a great kid. He's a great teammate and he's got a great attitude. Through our toughest times, the first 11 games, this guy came to the rink every day with a smile on his face and worked hard and tried to bring other people into the fight. He's got the ability to shoot a puck and score goals. Just really happy for him that he's getting rewarded."
Kuznetsov tied it 1-1 at 16:25 of the second period when his wrist shot from the left circle went off Blackwood's glove and trickled over the goal line.
"That was a big goal, but unfortunately that wasn't enough for us," Kuznetsov said.
The Capitals outshot the Sharks 14-6 in the second.
"I think there have been a lot of games throughout the year where they are one-goal games and we just can't seem to find the back of the net," Washington forward Connor McMichael said. "Tonight, I think we outchanced them pretty heavily. We had a lot of great looks. We just couldn't put the puck in the net."
San Jose played without top-line center Tomas Hertl, who sustained a mid-body injury during a day off Sunday. He is expected to be on the upcoming road trip.
"Obviously Tommy's a pretty irreplaceable guy in our group," Kunin said. "He was missed for sure, but everyone kind of stepped up in his absence and found a way to get the win."
NOTES: Sharks center Nico Sturm won 14 of 17 face-offs (82.4 percent). … Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was held without a point and remains three shy of 1,500 in his NHL career. He had five shots on goal in 22:02 of ice time. … Washington plays a back-to-back at the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.