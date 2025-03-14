Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

CAPITALS (43-15-8) at SHARKS (18-40-9)

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Noah Gregor -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Ostapchuk will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade, along with Gregor, with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.