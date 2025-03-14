Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (43-15-8) at SHARKS (18-40-9)

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Noah Gregor -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin

Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Ostapchuk will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade, along with Gregor, with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

EDGE stats: Vegas capable of another deep run

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Rantanen, Stars can tighten Central race with victory at Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Byfield scores in 5th straight, Kings shut out Capitals

Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 886, now 9 from breaking NHL record

Panthers staying on course in Atlantic without Tkachuk, other stars

Schneider scores in OT, Rangers top Wild to end 4-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings