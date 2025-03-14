Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

CAPITALS (43-15-8) at SHARKS (18-40-9)
5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ethen Frank
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Noah Gregor -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhmamadullin
Jimmy Schuldt -- Vincent Desharnais
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Status report
Ostapchuk will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade, along with Gregor, with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.