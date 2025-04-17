Capitals at Penguins projected lineups

CAPITALS (51-21-9) at PENGUINS (33-36-12)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dylan McIlrath -- Martin Fehervary

Clay Stevenson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, Ethen Frank

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Connor Dewar -- Joona Koppanen -- Philip Tomasino

Kevin Hayes -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Valtteri Puustinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Conor Timmins

Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Filip Kral

Injured: Kris Letang (heart surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)

Status report

Stevenson will start in his NHL debut. ... Chychrun and Carlson, each a defenseman, missed a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday for maintenance. ... Letang is expected to recover in 4-6 weeks after having surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (small hole in his heart); the defenseman played a season-low 17:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. ... Hayes will be a game-time decision after missing the past two practices with a lower-body injury; if he is unable to play, the Penguins could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

