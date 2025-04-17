Capitals at Penguins projected lineups

CAPITALS (51-21-9) at PENGUINS (33-36-12)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dylan McIlrath -- Martin Fehervary
Clay Stevenson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Jakob Chychrun, John Carlson, Ethen Frank
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Connor Dewar -- Joona Koppanen -- Philip Tomasino
Kevin Hayes -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Valtteri Puustinen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Conor Timmins
Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Filip Kral
Injured: Kris Letang (heart surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)
Status report
Stevenson will start in his NHL debut. ... Chychrun and Carlson, each a defenseman, missed a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday for maintenance. ... Letang is expected to recover in 4-6 weeks after having surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (small hole in his heart); the defenseman played a season-low 17:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. ... Hayes will be a game-time decision after missing the past two practices with a lower-body injury; if he is unable to play, the Penguins could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.