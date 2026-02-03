Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (28-22-7) at FLYERS (24-20-10)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, NBCSP
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Clay Stevenson
Garin Bjorklund
Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Logan Thompson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Garnet Hathaway, Emil Andrae
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Monday. ... Stevenson could start again after he made 29 saves Monday. ... Thompson, a goalie, and Dubois, a forward, skated with the expected scratches but neither is likely to play. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ersson, a goalie, is day to day; Kolosov was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Vladar. ... Grundstrom will play after being scratched the previous two games; he'll replace Hathaway, a forward. ... Konecny is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Monday. ... Andrae will be scratched for the fourth straight game; Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said Monday he was aiming to get to the defenseman back into the lineup in one of the Flyers' final two games before the Olympic break, Tuesday and at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.