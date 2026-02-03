Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (28-22-7) at FLYERS (24-20-10)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, NBCSP

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Clay Stevenson

Garin Bjorklund

Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Logan Thompson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body), Connor McMichael (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Carl Grundstrom

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Garnet Hathaway, Emil Andrae

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Monday. ... Stevenson could start again after he made 29 saves Monday. ... Thompson, a goalie, and Dubois, a forward, skated with the expected scratches but neither is likely to play. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ersson, a goalie, is day to day; Kolosov was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Vladar. ... Grundstrom will play after being scratched the previous two games; he'll replace Hathaway, a forward. ... Konecny is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Monday. ... Andrae will be scratched for the fourth straight game; Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said Monday he was aiming to get to the defenseman back into the lineup in one of the Flyers' final two games before the Olympic break, Tuesday and at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.