Capitals at Senators projected lineups

CAPITALS (9-6-0) at SENATORS (11-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Philip Tomasino

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Samuel Ersson

Jackson Parsons

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark, a goalie, will miss his ninth straight game. Ottawa coach Travis Green said the team wants to give him a few more days before he returns. … The Senators recalled Parsons from Belleville of the American Hockey League to back up Ersson. Jonas Johansson, a goalie, was assigned to Belleville on Sunday. … Greig, a forward, will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Washington recalled Holl, a defenseman, from Hershey of the AHL. … The Dallas Stars reclaimed goalie Remi Poirier off waivers from the Capitals on Monday.