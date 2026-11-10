Capitals at Senators projected lineups

CAPITALS (9-6-0) at SENATORS (11-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Philip Tomasino
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Samuel Ersson
Jackson Parsons
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body), Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark, a goalie, will miss his ninth straight game. Ottawa coach Travis Green said the team wants to give him a few more days before he returns. … The Senators recalled Parsons from Belleville of the American Hockey League to back up Ersson. Jonas Johansson, a goalie, was assigned to Belleville on Sunday. … Greig, a forward, will play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Washington recalled Holl, a defenseman, from Hershey of the AHL. … The Dallas Stars reclaimed goalie Remi Poirier off waivers from the Capitals on Monday.