Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (39-29-9) at RANGERS (32-36-9)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate. Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 37 saves in a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Shesterkin will start for the Rangers after Quick made 31 saves in a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.