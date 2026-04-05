Capitals at Rangers projected lineups

CAPITALS (39-29-9) at RANGERS (32-36-9)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate. Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 37 saves in a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Shesterkin will start for the Rangers after Quick made 31 saves in a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.