Pageau has 4 points, Islanders cruise past Capitals

The Islanders were coming off a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home Wednesday.

"That game the other night, none of us were happy with it," New York coach Lane Lambert said. "There wasn't one player in there that wanted to come to the rink and lose the way we lost. But it happens. Sometimes these things do happen. I knew we would respond, and we did."

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves and came within 18 seconds of a shutout for the Islanders (17-9-9). Bo Horvat had two assists.

"It felt like we had it tonight," New York captain Anders Lee said. "I think you saw the response to a bad game. And that was evident tonight and that was more indicative of who we have been of late. And we got back to that, and the reason why we played a really solid game is because guys were working, guys are smart. We didn't have as many turnovers. We played the game much better tonight, and then we buried our chances."

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for the Capitals (17-11-5), who have lost three in a row. Charlie Lindgren made the save on all three shots he faced before leaving the game at 6:46 of the first period with an upper-body injury. Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.

"We're having trouble getting to the middle as much as we'd like," Washington defenseman John Carlson said. "The chances that we do have are definitely not going in. There's a combination of everything. … Certainly tonight, people weren't making the same reads. We just felt disconnected."