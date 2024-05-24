Hughes, Nemec key to helping Devils become perennial playoff contenders

PRAGUE, Czechia -- Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are going to be key to propelling the New Jersey Devils back into a perennial Stanley Cup Playoff team, according to captain Nico Hischier.

"They're big," Hischier said from the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, where he is representing Switzerland. "It's going to be big how they develop. They're going to be huge for us coming up in Jersey for all those years. They're obviously high picks for us. Not always easy with a high pick, young defensemen coming in the League, but they've done a great job so far already.

"I know they're going to be working hard and they're going to be even better for us in the years coming up."

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 60 games for the Devils this season, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 games with Utica in the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old finished third among rookies in blocked shots (105) and fourth in average ice time (19:52) among those who played at least 25 games.

It was his first taste of NHL action after playing 65 games in the AHL last season.

"He's a really good player who makes really good plays," Hughes said. "He's massive for our future as a team. We need him to continue to grow as a player and keep getting better. He's a really good player for us and we need him to keep doing with that."